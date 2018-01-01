Brijraj Vaghani

Guest Writer
CEO & Co-founder, Birds Eye Systems

More From Brijraj Vaghani

#5 Ways India is Taking the Lead in Transportation Sector
Transportation

Given the size and stage of development, India is set to take advantage of the developments in public transport.
5 min read
Top 5 Trends for Travel Apps In 2017
Apps

With real time tracking available and public agencies moving all offline timetable data online, travel will now become seamless
3 min read
9 Investor checklist for capturing untapped funds
Startup Tips

All you need to do is master the art of determining right kinds of markets and investors.
4 min read
