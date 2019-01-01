About Cash Connect
Cash Connect is South Africa’s leading provider of automated cash management and payment solutions. Our goal is to enable your business to move from a place of safety, to a place of growth. By offering improved business efficiency, reduced risk, easy to use payment functionality and access to working capital. It’s like we moved the bank to your store! At Cash Connect we pride ourselves in our agility and responsiveness to our customers. We strive to deliver best-of-breed technology, exceptional service and capital to grow your business. With us, you have a partner in business success – beyond safe.
More From Cash Connect
Company Post South Africa
Beyond Safe
If you run a business that deals with large volumes of cash, you need a safe and secure trading environment, and the ability to access your working capital quickly. In other words, says Cash Connect's CEO Steven Heilbron, you need to figuratively move the bank to your store.