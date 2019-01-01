About Cash Crusaders
Cash Crusaders is a respected national franchised brand that fast became part of the South African mainstream retail landscape. From our humble beginnings in 1996 we now boast in excess of 200 stores. We retail a range of directly imported new goods that are branded under our own house brands. The range includes products as diverse as electronic goods, DJ equipment, musical instruments, D.I.Y tools, small and large household appliances. Cash Crusaders is an authorised stockist of Doogee smartphones, as well as an accredited service center. Our range of quality secondhand items enables a vibrant exchange and valuable flow of warranty used goods from consumer to consumer in an efficient, regulated and reliable environment.
Leading SA Franchise Group Cash Crusaders Continues On Its Growth Path
The company is growing from strength to strength thanks to its recession-proof business model that is built around three profit centres – specially imported new goods, secondhand trade and secured financial lending.