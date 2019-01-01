About CEOWise
CEOwise is a platform created by Dan Newman that inspires and motivates entrepreneurs. Dan interviews leading entrepreneurs and finds out what the secret to their success is. After running his design agency Druff Interactive for over 15 years he realised he should have been in a different place with his business after so many years. Determined to become a better entrepreneur Dan is on a mission to learn from the best in the business. CEOwise documents his journey of learning.
More From CEOWise
Mark Sham On How To Hack Your Life And Upgrade Your Value
Suits and Sneakers are helping entrepreneurs learn from industry experts and grow their knowledge base. Impello is giving young entrepreneurs a hand up with free space and free education.
How Felix Martin-Aguilar Pivoted To Meet Customer Demand And Made ReWare A Success
Find out how ReWare grew from a start-up to over 200 stores with plans for global expansion, in just 3 years.
How A Continuous Learning Curve Led Joel Stransky To Launch Pivotal Group And Own 9 Businesses
A tough lesson Joel Stransky had to learn was you can have a really great business concept and great idea and with average people you'll fail, but if you have an average idea with great people you can make it into a raging success. People are vital to success.
Brian Mills Started New Concept Projects From His Garage, Now It's An International Multi-Million Rand Company
Find out how Brian Mills continues to grow and innovate his business by taking on projects competitors in his sector won't.
Musa Kalenga Reveals Strategies To Take Your Business To The Next Level
Musa Kalenga shares his insights on how to become and industry disruptor and what businesses can do to stay ahead.
How Albé Geldenhuys Founder And CEO Of USN Saw A Gap In A Saturated Market That Became A Billion Rand Business
Albé Geldenhuys started mixing products in his kitchen and grew USN into a billion-rand international business.
Byron Clatterbuck Discusses How Seacom Had To Pivot To Enter A Growing, Profitable Market
Byron Clatterbuck talks about getting Seacom's network into shape to enable them to grow into a new industry and connect with new customers.
How William Wertheim-Aymes Grew Artemis Brands By 90% In A Year With One Strategic Customer Centric Strategy
William Wertheim-Aymes shares his experience bringing new brands into the country, growing them and making them a success in the retail market.
Rich Mulholland Reveals His Secrets To Success And How He Plans To Stay There
Rich Mulholland shares his top tricks from start-up strategies to running a successful business and everything in between.
How Gideon Galloway Launched Market Disrupter King Price
Find out about the long road it took to start King Price and the innovative strategies that continue to give it a competitive advantage.
Adriaan Rootman CEO of Luxury Time Offers His Insights Into Starting An eCommerce Website
Luxury Time didn't have a single sale in the first two to three months, but now it's a thriving eCommerce business. Find out what they did, and what they recommend for start-up online businesses.
How Cairo Howarth, President of EFC Worldwide, Launched A Business That Grew An Industry
The EFC lost money on it's first ten events, but now its internationally recognised and a juggernaut of the African mixed martial arts scene. Find out how they built the business up and the tactics they employed to bring it onto the world stage.