Chandan Tiwari, Founder & CEO of Vedic Rishi. Tiwari who though an Electronics & Telecom engineer by education was raised in a family of astrologers and was influenced, inspired and mentored by his parents in the field of astrology. He combines both Vedic and western astrology and believes that astrology is 75% science and 25% art as one needs to interpret the readings on the basis of their current situation.

