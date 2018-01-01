Chetan Bafna

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Lockated
Chetan Bafna is the founder and CEO of Lockated, a real estate company. 

More From Chetan Bafna

How Real Estate Companies are Evolving with Modern Consumers?
Real Estate

How Real Estate Companies are Evolving with Modern Consumers?

The primary sales channel used by developers to reach potential buyers was through local real estate agents followed by local marketing
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.