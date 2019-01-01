Mr. Chittaranjan Jena, Co-founder, CTO at CropIn Technology Solutions has completed his masters from the illustrious NIT, Rourkela and has had a distinguished career in the corporate world. After working with organizations of great repute like UTI, Cap Gemini Ernst & Young and GE, he realized it was time to engage in something that gives his life a direction and a higher purpose.

With a strong and well placed vision to give back to the society he is a part of, CropIn was something that interested and excited him.

The sad situation of the farmers in India urged him to work in this arena and put his technical excellence to a good use by serving as the Chief Technical Officer for CropIn.