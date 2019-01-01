My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chittaranjan Jena

Chittaranjan Jena

Co-founder and CTO, CropIn

About Chittaranjan Jena

Mr. Chittaranjan Jena, Co-founder, CTO at CropIn Technology Solutions has completed his masters from the illustrious NIT, Rourkela and has had a distinguished career in the corporate world. After working with organizations of great repute like UTI, Cap Gemini Ernst & Young and GE, he realized it was time to engage in something that gives his life a direction and a higher purpose.

With a strong and well placed vision to give back to the society he is a part of, CropIn was something that interested and excited him.

The sad situation of the farmers in India urged him to work in this arena and put his technical excellence to a good use by serving as the Chief Technical Officer for CropIn.

More From Chittaranjan Jena

What Matters Most While Opting for Smart Farming Technology
Agritech

What Matters Most While Opting for Smart Farming Technology

From intelligent farm management solutions to storage and warehousing facilities, agribusinesses around the world are focusing on adding technology to their practice in order to be more efficient
5 min read