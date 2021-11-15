Signing out of account, Standby...
Christia Spears Brown
Latest
Facebook has known for a year and a half that Instagram is bad for teens despite claiming otherwise – here are the harms researchers have been documenting for years
There is ample research about how harmful Instagram is for teen girls, especially around body image. It turns out Facebook’s own research confirms it.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Rajeev Goel
Co-Founder and CEO
-
Bertrand Ngampa
High Performance and Optimization Strategist
-
David Partain
CMO of FlexShares
-
Graham Glass
Founder and CEO of CYPHER LEARNING
-
Michael Peres (Mikey Peres)
Founder of Peres Daily
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Ramon Chen
Chief Product Officer
-
Alexander Zheltov
CEO of Educate Online