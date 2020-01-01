About Christina Ioannou
Christina is a multilingual PR professional, specializing in strategic communication solutions. She is an expert in global PR & Media Relations, marketing, communication, development and branding strategy and has led more than 50 global communications campaigns.
Why Humor Has A Place in The Workplace
There hasn't been much to laugh about in 2020. But, paradoxically, it's in times like these that humor can be the ideal antidote for business as well as your personal life.