Christopher Evans

Guest Writer
Director, Collinson Group

Christopher Evans joined Collinson Group as a Director in 2013 from Coty, a $4.6bn fragrance and cosmetics company with brands such as Calvin Klein, Davidoff, Adidas and Rimmel. His career there spanned 17 years and included both marketing and Managing Director responsibility within teams based in London, Dubai and New York. Christopher is responsible for uniting the complementary skills and experience we have across Collinson Group so that our clients can benefit from accessing this unique wealth of knowledge and capability.

More From Christopher Evans

How financial services can respond to evolving consumer behavior
Consumer Behavior

Understanding the nuances and variations in how consumers choose to use online channels is important in the rush to digitize financial services.
4 min read
How to remain competitive in financial services market
Financing

Investment in digital is essential; not only to drive efficiency and cut costs, but also to reach new customers.
6 min read
