Chuck Saia

Chuck leads a risk consulting and financial advisory business comprising over 12,500 professionals. Since becoming CEO in October 2016, he has overseen a practice that is considered a global leader in risk and financial advisory services.

Deloitte Advisory helps organizations turn critical and complex issues into opportunities for growth, resilience, and long-term advantage. Acting on the demand for strategic risk solutions, Chuck led the development of Deloitte’s Ventures Fund, nine areas focused on innovative technology solutions that can help clients in a variety of industries avoid being disrupted and, instead, become the disruptors in the global marketplace.

A member of Deloitte’s Executive Committee, Chuck plays a critical role in guiding the strategic direction of the firm. In his 25-year career, Chuck has held various leadership positions at Deloitte, including chief risk, reputation and regulatory affairs officer. Chuck is a CPA and has an MBA from Quinnipiac University.