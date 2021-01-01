Claudia M. Sheppard

Latest
Grow or die in business
Let me tell you that comfort zones are always around the corner, and they represent a symptom that cannot be underestimated. If you perceive it in your day to day, it could mean that, instead of growing, your business is at risk of death.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Andrea J. Miller
CEO of Chief of Wellbeing and the Digital Patient
-
Ana Santos
UX Educator & Learning Experience Designer
-
Yura Lazebnikov
Managing Partner at TECHIIA Holding
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
J.J. Hebert
CEO of MindStir Media & Bestselling Author
-
Brian Hilliard
Bestselling Author & Client Acquisition Coach
-
Laura D. Adams
Award-Winning Financial Author, Podcaster & Spokesperson
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR