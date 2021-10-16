Colin Beresford

The FAFSA, Your Ticket to Help Pay for College, Just Opened

October marks the open date for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA — and college-bound students should submit the application as soon as possible. Completing the FAFSA…

You Can Get Free Money for College — and Help Finding It

If you’re considering going to college this fall — or next — there is one way to ensure you’re considered for as much free money as possible: by submi...

U.S. Discharges Student Debt for Disability; Broad $10K Lags

The Department of Education announced Aug. 19 that it would automatically discharge federal student loans for 323,000 borrowers who qualify as totally...

