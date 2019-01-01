My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Partners

Company Partners

Brand Publisher

About Company Partners

In short, Company Partners is a team of dedicated experts who have assisted over 20 000 South African businesses grow into legitimate companies since 2006. We offer over 120 different Company Services to legally register your new business and ensure you meet all the requirements of your Industry or Tender Application. The best part is that we also offer supporting services like Branding, Business Plans and Accounting Services. We are a complete 1-Stop-Shop for your new businesses.

More From Company Partners

How To Get A Tax Clearance Certificate In South Africa
Taxes

How To Get A Tax Clearance Certificate In South Africa

This post is for you if you need a Tax Clearance Certificate from SARS. We explain everything you need to know about Tax Clearance Certificates in South Africa: from why you need one to apply for most Tenders, Contracts or RFQ's to how to get yours as quickly as possible.
5 min read
An Introduction To COID Registration And The Letter Of Good Standing
Legislation

An Introduction To COID Registration And The Letter Of Good Standing

Company Partners is a leading COID Registration Service Provider in South Africa. They also assist Companies to obtain a Letter of Good Standing from COIDA.
6 min read