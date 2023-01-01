Kristopher Tait
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
US Managing Director, Croud
Kris Tait is Managing Director of Croud US and has been an integral part of the business, establishing Croud in the US by winning new clients, including St. George's University, Audible and NewYork-Presbyterian, driving forward our service offering and delivering upon ambitious growth plans.
The Rise of the Underdog: Why Holding Groups Won't Work for New Marketing and Media Giants
As smaller, growing agencies are ramping up talent, resources and focus, they're landing equally impressive clients and fees — and signifying that agency disruption is already well underway.