Constance hotel and resorts

Constance Hotels & Resorts is a collection of luxury hotels in authentic destinations across the Indian Ocean. Beautiful Mauritius, Magical Maldives, True Seychelles, Authentic Madagascar & Soulful Zanzibar. From luxurious glitz to Robinson Crusoe-like escape, you will be whisked off to timeless adventures in our hotels surrounded by a turquoise lagoon and genuine personnel. Your choice of 5-star Resort is: Constance Belle Mare Plage (Mauritius), Constance Ephelia (Seychelles), Constance Moofushi (Maldives), Constance Tsarabanjina (Madagascar) and 5-star deluxe Hotels: Constance Prince Maurice (Mauritius), Constance Lemuria (Seychelles) and Constance Halaveli (Maldives).
Constance Halaveli – Savour Life On A Magical Secluded Island Hideaway
A 5* luxury island hideaway on stilts in the Indian Ocean that puts paradise at your fingertips. Unforgettable dives and unspoiled beaches make for a totally spoiled you and your loved ones. The magic of your surroundings is as romantic as it is exceptional. Constance Halaveli is like nowhere else. Disconnect. Reconnect. And enjoy relaxation perfected.