Co-Founder of BullPerks and GamesPad, Partner at BitBull Capital, Founder of Adwivo

Former Managing Director at Wave Financial. Entrepreneur and digital asset investor since 2012. Contributing writer at CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, Bitcoin Magazine, Tech Radar, Hacker Noon. Co-author of 3 research papers, Ph.D. in Sociology. Author of the podcast “Holistic Investment with Constantin Kogan.”