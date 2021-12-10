Signing out of account, Standby...
Constantin Kogan
Co-Founder of BullPerks and GamesPad, Partner at BitBull Capital, Founder of Adwivo
Former Managing Director at Wave Financial. Entrepreneur and digital asset investor since 2012. Contributing writer at CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, Bitcoin Magazine, Tech Radar, Hacker Noon. Co-author of 3 research papers, Ph.D. in Sociology. Author of the podcast “Holistic Investment with Constantin Kogan.”
Latest
Decentralized Venture Capital Will Transform Startup Investing Forever
The galvanizing power of the blockchain and decentralized systems offer tremendous opportunities to everyone willing to participate
More Authors You Might Like
-
Martin Rowinski
CEO of Boardsi
-
David Cannington
Co-Founder, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Nuheaera
-
Farhana Rahman
Digital Marketer for Tech Startups
-
Liana Zavo
CEO & Founder of ZavoMedia Group: PR Expert & Keynote Speaker
-
Donald Owens
author of Burn Fuel Better
-
Michael Ruiz
CEO of Global Talent Solutions
-
-
Brent Ritz
Chairman