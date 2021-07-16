Courtney Jespersen

Experts Make 5 Predictions for Black Friday 2021

What do you get when you cross Black Friday deals with a continuing pandemic, supply chain disruptions and inflation? Answer: a very messy version of the biggest discount day of…

Be Ready to Work for Labor Day Bargains This Year

This Labor Day, some Americans will have extra cash on hand for holiday weekend shopping. Some people padded their savings accounts by staying home du...

What to Buy (and Skip) in September 2021

Thanks to seasonal retail cycles, products tend to go on sale at the same time each year. September is known for blowout deals on mattresses, applianc...

‘Back to Normal’ Boosts Pandemic Pup Costs

Last summer, like millions of Americans, I brought home a 7-pound ball of fluff. Over the past year, my mini-goldendoodle has turned into 23 pounds of...

