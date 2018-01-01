Craig Davis

Craig Davis

Co-Founder of Sendle, a technology company taking on Australia Post in parcel delivery

 

Craig Davis has led creative and business transformations across international networks. Twice. He is the co-founder of Sendle, which has been recognized as one of Australia’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies, two years running. Craig has been named one of Australia’s Top 10 Marketers, two years in a row.

Craig is also a Certified ‘Search Inside Yourself’ Teacher working across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. He has taught startups, investment banks, tech companies, media organizations, manufacturers, telcos, universities, hospitals, government, and small business entrepreneurs.

He is Adjunct Professor at UTS Business School, a board member, startup advisor, and the fastest Australian to run a marathon at the North Pole.

More From Craig Davis

Why Entrepreneurs Need to be Careful About their Mental Health
Health and Wellness

Why Entrepreneurs Need to be Careful About their Mental Health

As Mental Health Awareness Month draws to a close, a gentle reminder to founders: business is a marathon, not a sprint
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.