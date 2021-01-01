Cristina Oprean

Real Estate

8 Rental Myths New Landlords Should Know

Becoming a landlord for the first time can be an exciting experience. However, several misconceptions may become apparent at the worst time. It’s best...

Real Estate

How to Become a Landlord in 10 Steps

Renting out a property is a superb way to earn a little passive income. But how do you make the change from homeowner to ...

Real Estate

What Is an REO Property, and How to Buy One?

Distressed properties can be a very attractive option for both homebuyers and investors. Yet when faced with the hustle and bustle of a foreclosure .....

Real Estate

What Does Homeowners Insurance Cover?

Although not required by law, homeowners insurance can be a real lifesaver in the event of an unexpected disaster. Most lenders will require you ...

