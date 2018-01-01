Cynthia Harrington

Starting a Business
Peep Peep
In a business climate where the line between laying the golden egg and becoming poultry is a fine one, can an incubator provide the help you need?
Growth Strategies
Think Bigger
So you've got a $10 million business? Big deal. That's kid stuff, chump change, small potatoes. Would you mind terribly if we told you how to make that a $100 million business? Didn't think so.
Ya Know?
Feel like you could concentrate better on business if those tech kids would just stop it with all the innovation all the time? Welcome to the industry where you really do have to learn something new every day.
Hold 'Em
There are two ways to get outside cash into your business. Take a look at two entrepreneurs balancing the eternal choice between selling equity and borrowing.