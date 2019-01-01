My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dalene Sechele-Manana

More From Dalene Sechele-Manana

Forget About Sharks and Dragons – Here's How You Get Banks To Say 'Yes' To Your Finance Needs
Bank Loans

Forget About Sharks and Dragons – Here's How You Get Banks To Say 'Yes' To Your Finance Needs

Investors are willing to take higher risks for the promise of exponential rewards. Banks want to see security, and are more prone to finance established businesses with strong track records.
4 min read