Damien Drap

Damien Drap

General Manager at Uber Eats GCC
Damien Drap is General Manager at Uber Eats GCC. Damien holds a MS in Industrial Engineering from Ecole Centrale de Paris. He started his career in strategy consulting, spending four years at Oliver Wyman, where he advised leading Retail and CPG players in Europe and the US. Damien joined Uber in its early days in France in 2013 as one of the first Operations Manager, participating in building what’s today one of the largest markets for the company. In 2015, he moved to a regional role, creating the strategy and planning (S&P) team for Western Europe before moving to Amsterdam in 2016 to lead the S&P team for the entire EMEA region. Damien moved to the UAE in December 2016 to lead the Uber Eats business locally, and currently covers the GCC region, based out of Dubai.

More From Damien Drap

Using Data-Driven Concepts To Unlock Incremental Growth
Data Analysis

Using Data-Driven Concepts To Unlock Incremental Growth

The rise of VRs offers an insight into the future of food delivery, and the tremendous economic impact they can have for the food retail industry.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.