Dan Kranzler

Dan Kranzler

Senior Partner, Capria

Dan joined Capria Ventures LLC in 2016 as a venture partner. His current responsibilities include portfolio management, fund manager executive education, and overseeing Venturebasecamp entrepreneur and intermediary training system.

He is a wireless and technology industry entrepreneur and investor who has supported, managed and financed high-tech start-ups for over 45 years, beginning with the earliest days of cellular telephone. Dan has been in executive management roles in numerous wireless and technology companies including Beepers Northwest, McCaw Cellular/AT&T Wireless, Infospace, Handson Mobile, and Accessline Technologies. In his role as investor and advisor, Dan has worked with over 250 companies and organizations to develop business and funding plans, as well as the development and refinement of business accelerators particularly focused on social impact enterprises.

More From Dan Kranzler

12 Things You Need to Understand about the Silicon Valley Model before Using it in Other Markets
Investors and entrepreneurs in emerging markets like Asia should take notes
4 min read
