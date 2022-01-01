Signing out of account, Standby...
Dare A. Baldwin
Latest
ShakeAlert earthquake warnings can give people time to protect themselves – but so far, few have actually done so
When researchers look at CCTV footage of how people really react during earthquakes – as opposed to what they report after the fact – it looks like alerts aren’t yet...
More Authors You Might Like
-
Aimee Tariq
Founder and CEO of A Life With Health
-
Lyle D. Solomon
Principal Attorney of Oak View Law Group
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Michael Fenech
Start-up advisor and e-Commerce expert
-
Evgeny Chuprov
Non-executive director of Mirai Flights
-
Brian Buffini
Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company