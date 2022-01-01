Signing out of account, Standby...
David Gillum
Reporting all biosafety errors could improve labs worldwide – and increase public trust in biological research
A centralized reporting system for laboratory incidents involving dangerous pathogens in biological research does not exist in the US or internationally.
