Signing out of account, Standby...
David Lindsay Roberts
Latest
How the US census led to the first data processing company 125 years ago – and kick-started America’s computing industry
As the country grew, each census required greater effort than the last. That problem led to the invention of the punched card – and the birth of an industry.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Tanveer Zafar
CEO of HowPk
-
Derek Gallimore
Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator
-
CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Contributor
-
Michelle Arieta
Chief People Officer of Domino Data Lab
-
-
Kenny Herzog
Digital Content Director
-
Jaxon Parrott
Managing Partner of AuthorityTech.io
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital