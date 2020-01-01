David Michigan is the CEO of Michigan Academy, an online personal growth platform, where the mission is to improve people's lives by teaching them skills to unleash the fullest potential of their mind, body, and spirit. He is also a motivational speaker, model, and actor.
About David Michigan
More From David Michigan
Online Education
How Online Learning will Change the Education System post Covid-19
Globally, over 1.2 billion children are out of the classroom, in their home right now. But this crisis shall not stop the learning and studies