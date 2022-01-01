Signing out of account, Standby...
David Nagib
Latest
My Ph.D. supervisor just won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for designing a safer, cheaper and faster way to build molecules and make medicine
Dave MacMillon and Ben List both developed simple catalysts that make precise chemical reactions much faster and more efficient.
