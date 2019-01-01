About David Seinker
David Seinker’s career started at a property group, where he managed a portfolio of assets worth half a billion rand and a team of 200. He later identified a need for a flexible office brand in SA that would offer businesses flexible lease options and access to funding and networks, establishing The Business Exchange in 2014. With four properties spread across 10 000m2 in Johannesburg and a fifth opening soon in Mauritius, TBE is planning 50 more spaces across Africa.
More From David Seinker
Company Post South Africa
How Partner Elite Helped My Business Grow
David Seinker, CEO of The Business Exchange, talks about his journey with Raizcorp's Partner Elite division and how it contributed to the growth and success of his business.