About Debajit Sensharma
Sensharma brings to us more than 28 years of experience in the field of Finance & Accounts. He has worked with prestigious organizations, viz., Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt. Ltd. as Chief Financial Officer, Promed Exports Pvt. Ltd. as Chief Financial Officer, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. as Finance Director, Reckitt Benckiser as Finance Manager to name a few. He completed his C.A. in the year 1989 and specializes in Financial planning & Budgeting, Fund raising, Mergers & Acquisition, Financial Forecasts & Budgets, Investment Planning, Business Structuring.
More From Debajit Sensharma
Healthcare
Creating Support Ecosystems for India's Healthcare Startups
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to increase India's public health spending to 2.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025