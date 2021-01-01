Signing out of account, Standby...
Debbie-Ann Shirley
Latest
The FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 – a pediatrician explains how the drug was tested for safety and efficacy
Pediatric clinical trials for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 have shown that the Pfizer shot is safe and effective.
