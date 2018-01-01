Deepak Nair

A result driven professional with Dual PG offering 9+ years of rich experience in Marketing, Marketing Communications, Strategic Planning, Operations and e-business elements. Core functional strengths : Marketing & Communications, Sales & Business Development, Strategic Planning, Activation & events, Digital Communication, Operations, e – Commerce, Media Launch, UI & UX management.
Real Estate
#5 Most Effective Mediums for Real Estate Marketing
Regular engagement with audience through social media channels can deliver enormous amounts of value to the business over time