Deepanshu Dave

Deepanshu Dave

CTO - ‎Gadgets 360

Deepanshu Dave serves as the CTO for Gadgets360. He is an expert in cloud-based architecture and designing high- performing scalable distributed applications. With a proven track record and strong analytical abilities, Deepanshu has been a part of companies like Tekriti and General Electric before joining NDTV Group.

He has worked in various domains including media and publishing, social networks, e-commerce and possesses keen interest in mobile and product design. Deepanshu continues to add to the technology sector with his applications for patents for his work in the field of social tools and revenue optimisation.

More From Deepanshu Dave

Why Businesses Need to Invest in SEO
SEO Tips

Why Businesses Need to Invest in SEO

Effective search engine optimization earns the website organic traffic, thereby increasing the credibility and domain authority of the website
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.