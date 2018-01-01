Deepro Ganguly

Head of Marketing, Knowlarity Communications

Deepro possess a vast and credible body of work as a marketer, having occupied positions of leadership in leading venture capitalist backed companies. He has good experience in B2B as well as B2C marketing. He is creative, enthusiastic, humorous and a social media enthusiast. Always passionate about excellent content, aware of cultural differences, he is responsible and comfortable with accountability with extremely high levels of ownership. He bachelors of Electrical Engineering from Clemson University, South Carolina, USA.