Deridian Nurhalim

Guest Writer
Content Marketing Executive at iprice group

As a Content Marketer for Singapore market,  Nurhalim is responsible for assisting iprice's content to be featured with renown publishers in Singapore. Successfully featured our study on Singapore's most actively used e-wallet & e-payment apps on Straits Times. Initiating strategic improvement to improve media relations. Building a sustainable relationship with Singapore's top media in particular.  He actively devise industry & market insights pertaining to the development of the digital economy in the city-state and in Southeast Asia. Constantly collaborate with internal/external teams to produce and distribute insightful content to reputable publishers. Developing & maintaining the existing relationship for mutual benefits to promote iPrice's brand credibility on Google & public.

Unexpected Things Singaporeans Search While Work From Home
Unexpected Things Singaporeans Search While Work From Home

The prospect of weeks trapped at home has seen people embark on work-from-home and other activities ranging from video calling with relatives to play video games in embracing the current situation
