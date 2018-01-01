Dharmesh Desai

Head - NRI Business, IIFL Securities Ltd
A senior financial services professional with over 15 years of experience and having expertise across Retail banking , Private Banking, NRI Services, Retail Assets , Equity broking , Investment products , remittances , payments and consumer banking areas. A specialist in setting up businesses from scratch in both developed and developing areas handling complete business units including strategy , marketing and sales. Have a comprehensive understanding of Indian markets and having spent more than 12 years in International Banking Area have strong capabilities to help develop global best practices and alliances.
 

More From Dharmesh Desai

Investment Opportunities for NRI Entrepreneurs in India
Opportunity

Investment Opportunities for NRI Entrepreneurs in India

India has become an attractive investment destination on account of the growing popularity of Indian leadership and the country's improved foreign relations
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.