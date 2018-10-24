dispensaries.com

Maryland Marijuana Sales Double the Forecast
It's just the latest state to far exceed sales expectations.
Joe Kennedy Calls Current U.S. Marijuana Policy Dysfuntional
His voice adds to a growing number of high-profile politicians who support federal legalization.
Call Them Canna-Bees. How Cannabis Helps Bees and Vice Versa.
Researchers say that bees use cannabis to de-stress. And entrepreneurs say that honey from stoner bees is the next big thing.
In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun
The Federal Government says gun owners can't use marijuana. States believe otherwise. Legal chaos ensues.
Oregon Marijuana Sales Soared 29 Percent in 2018. So Why Aren't More Entrepreneurs Happy?
According to a new state report, tax revenue is way above projections, but prices are down.
The Green Industry Goes White Collar
As the cannabis industry changes so does the makeup of its workforce.
Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches
Facebook's zeal for banning marijuana often made it impossible to find even regulatory agencies and advocacy groups.
Pass the Cannabis, Please: Marijuana Among Restaurant Trends for 2019
CBD is becoming ubiquitous despite being, strictly speaking, not quite legal everywhere.
Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales
An obstructionist governor has drastically slowed the already complicated process of creating a regulatory structure from scratch.
Cannabis Edibles Market Set to Quadruple in U.S., Canada to $4B
A new report sees the market for edibles growing from about $1B to $4B by 2022, apparently at the cost of smoked marijuana.
What American Tourists Need to Know About Canadian Marijuana Legalization
It's true marijuana is nationally legal in Canada but the local rules vary.
Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: What's the Difference?
The marijuana plants has so many positive uses that people in the future will think we were insane for ever making it illegal.
FDA Welcomes Public Comments on Marijuana
Marijuana is considered a dangerous drug under international treaties, a stance that needs updating as legalization goes global.
As Michigan Awaits Millions in Marijuana Tax Revenue, Massachusetts Still Waits
A tales of taxes in both states reveals the frustrations and benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana.
Ricky Williams Has The Last Laugh
Once the poster child of a stoner athlete, the ex-NFL running back is is making great strides with his cannabis company.