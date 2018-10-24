dispensaries.com

Maryland Marijuana Sales Double the Forecast

It's just the latest state to far exceed sales expectations.
3 min read
Joe Kennedy Calls Current U.S. Marijuana Policy Dysfuntional

His voice adds to a growing number of high-profile politicians who support federal legalization.
4 min read
Call Them Canna-Bees. How Cannabis Helps Bees and Vice Versa.

Researchers say that bees use cannabis to de-stress. And entrepreneurs say that honey from stoner bees is the next big thing.
4 min read
In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun

The Federal Government says gun owners can't use marijuana. States believe otherwise. Legal chaos ensues.
4 min read
Oregon Marijuana Sales Soared 29 Percent in 2018. So Why Aren't More Entrepreneurs Happy?

According to a new state report, tax revenue is way above projections, but prices are down.
3 min read
The Green Industry Goes White Collar

As the cannabis industry changes so does the makeup of its workforce.
3 min read
Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches

Facebook's zeal for banning marijuana often made it impossible to find even regulatory agencies and advocacy groups.
3 min read
Pass the Cannabis, Please: Marijuana Among Restaurant Trends for 2019

CBD is becoming ubiquitous despite being, strictly speaking, not quite legal everywhere.
4 min read
Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales

An obstructionist governor has drastically slowed the already complicated process of creating a regulatory structure from scratch.
4 min read
Cannabis Edibles Market Set to Quadruple in U.S., Canada to $4B

A new report sees the market for edibles growing from about $1B to $4B by 2022, apparently at the cost of smoked marijuana.
3 min read
What American Tourists Need to Know About Canadian Marijuana Legalization

It's true marijuana is nationally legal in Canada but the local rules vary.
4 min read
Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: What's the Difference?

The marijuana plants has so many positive uses that people in the future will think we were insane for ever making it illegal.
3 min read
FDA Welcomes Public Comments on Marijuana

Marijuana is considered a dangerous drug under international treaties, a stance that needs updating as legalization goes global.
3 min read
As Michigan Awaits Millions in Marijuana Tax Revenue, Massachusetts Still Waits

A tales of taxes in both states reveals the frustrations and benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana.
3 min read
Ricky Williams Has The Last Laugh

Once the poster child of a stoner athlete, the ex-NFL running back is is making great strides with his cannabis company.
3 min read
