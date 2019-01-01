Dong Shou is the COO of Advance.AI. He was previously partner and vice-president of engineering at WeCash. Prior to this, Dong was working as a senior engineer at Amazon AWS in Seattle. He has completed MSc in computer science from Tsinghua University, and Penn State University. His core expertise is in distributed system, big data-related system design, and fintech products.
