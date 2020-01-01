Donna Benton

Founder, The Benton Group

About Donna Benton

Donna Benton is an entrepreneur and founder of UAE-based discount publisher The Entertainer. In 2018, it was acquired for undisclosed amount by GHF Financial Group. In 2020, under her umbrella company The Benton Group, she launched her new swimwear brand Caha Capo.

Starting Afresh: Launching A New Enterprise (After Exiting The Business You Led To Success)
"I understand the challenges of launching a new venture first-hand, and would encourage all budding entrepreneurs to remain resilient when starting out."
