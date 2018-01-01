Guest Writer

Managing Director, Riyadh Valley Company

Dr. Abdelhakim Hammach is the Managing Director of Riyadh Valley Company (RVC). Dr. Hammach is a senior executive with over 20 years of leadership and management experience in R&D, venture capital investing, and strategy consulting for global organizations in USA, Europe and the MENA region.

Before his current role at RVC, he was a senior strategy consultant with Accenture, where he advised leading global organizations in the US and Europe on issues of growth strategy. Before joining Accenture, Dr. Hammach was a Venture Capital Investment Consultant with Aurora Funds in the North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, USA. Prior to this, Dr. Hammach was a Principal Scientist with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (BIPI) in Connecticut, USA. Dr. Hammach has served as a judge to the Duke Startup Challenge on many occasions, and he has also been actively involved in mentoring entrepreneurs both in the US and in the MENA region.

Dr. Hammach served as a Postdoctoral fellow at the chemistry department of the University of Pennsylvania after having earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Vermont. He also holds a MBA from Duke University, and a B.S. in Chemistry from the University Moulay Ismail of Meknes Morocco. He is an inventor with 18 US patents and has co-authored numerous articles in leading international journals.