About Dr. Ammar R. Ammar
Dr. Ammar R. Ammar is an entrepreneur residing in New York City. He is a Founding Partner and Director at Predata, a startup that analyzes and quantifies geopolitical and macro-economic risk, and as an advisor to Singularity Ventures, an emerging markets venture capital fund. He has previously served as an entrepreneur in residence at Teneo Holdings and Teneo Intelligence, a co-founder at Celect Analytics, a Researcher at Microsoft Research, and an Engineer at Google. In his free time, he volunteers as a sailing instructor and a mentor. He holds a Ph.D., M.Eng., and B.Sc. from MIT.
