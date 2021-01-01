Dr. Ayham Refaat

Dr. Ayham Refaat is CEO of ACCUMED, the first and largest company in the Middle East to provide comprehensive end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions for the healthcare sector. Dr Ayham is a pioneering visionary and results-oriented entrepreneur with over 20 years international experience transforming the healthcare industry through cutting-edge digital solutions.

Every Person Counts: Why We Need To Champion Our "Faceless Heroes"

If there's one thing we need to champion in 2021, it's these "faceless" and often forgotten contributors- men and women who've done the job without the glory.
