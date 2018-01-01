Dr. Gayathri Vasudevan

Contributor
Co-Founder & CEO, LabourNet Services India Pvt Ltd.

LabourNet is a Social Enterprise that enables livelihoods by focusing on ‘Real income Increase’ for informal sector workers. We provide ‘Vocational Education & Training Services’ and ‘Decent Work’ opportunities to the above segment. LabourNet is a platform which facilitates financial inclusion and social security measures to workers.

