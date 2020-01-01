Dr. Mitul Thakker

As Chief People and Compliance Officer at IKS Health, Dr. Mitul plays a major role in the organization's overall performance, leading organizational strategy, promoting operational effectiveness and elevating team performance through innovative leadership. He leads business-driven people strategy which supports and is aligned to the overall business strategy at IKS Health and are essential to driving the organization's transformation journey. He oversees all aspects of compliance, learning, global employee experience and the Human Capital function at IKS Health.

Dr. Mitul has been an independent practitioner of general medicine and holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from Pune University. In addition, he has expert training in Hospital Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.