Dr. Mohammed Waseem Afsar is the Co-Founder of Fifth Vital

and handles Medical Protocol, Operations & Training. Academically, Dr. Waseem has an MBA from IIM, Indore apart from his MBBS degree from VSS Medical College, Odisha.  Dr. Afsar has over 16 years of experience in primary, secondary, tertiary and home healthcare delivery and has worked for Indian Navy and Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia, Tata Hospital, CallHealth before being a part of Fifth Vital.

Emerging Trends in Lab and Diagnostic Industry
The rise of preventive healthcare is a healthy trend as the cost of preventive care is relatively inexpensive when compared to reactive care
