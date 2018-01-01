Dr. Mounir Hamdi

Dr. Mounir Hamdi

Dean of the College of Science and Engineering at Hamad bin Khalifa University

Digital Economy

Moving Forward: Building A Smart Digital Society In Qatar

Qatar is building the strategy, capacity, and infrastructure to be at the forefront of digital societies as is detailed in the 2030 Qatar National Vision.
