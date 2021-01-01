Dra. Marisol Capellán

Latest
3 strategies to promote the development of women to leadership positions in your company
To promote women to leadership positions, not only is it enough to say it, you also need to take actions that help their professional development.
More Authors You Might Like
-
James McKinney
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
-
Joy Chen
Co-founder and CEO of Pure Culture Beauty
-
Juda Honickman
Chief Marketing Officer of Slinger Bag
-
Sharon Harris
CMO of Jellyfish
-
Ryan McGrath
CEO + President of Asset Living
-
Oleg Krot
Managing Partner at TECHIIA Holding
-
Baruch Labunski
CEO of Rank Secure
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach