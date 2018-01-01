Drew Hendricks

Drew Hendricks

Guest Writer
Startup Advisor, Freelance Writer and Marketing Specialist

Drew Hendricks is a freelance writer who has worked on SEO and content marketing for a variety of startups. He is a tech, business and environmental addict who has written for the National Wildlife Federation and many other publications.

5 Ways Most Marketers Misunderstand Influencer Marketing
Marketing

If you think of influencers are like celebrities who endorse products, you have lot to learn.
5 min read
50 Gift Ideas for Every Business Professional on Your List
Gifts

Gift giving is your chance to make an impression, for good or ill. Use the guide to land on good.
8 min read
4 Video Advertising Hacks Powerful Enough to Change Your Company
Video Advertising

Capitalize on the web's fastest growing advertising medium.
6 min read
44 Top Gifts for Entrepreneurs
Gifts

You can't give the entrepreneur in your life the gift of time this holiday. But you can give one of these cool, techie gadgets.
9 min read
7 Tips to Keep Business Travel From Driving You Crazy
Business Travel

Savvy road warriors know how to avoid the hassles that cost time and money without producing any benefit.
5 min read
4 Entrepreneurs Changing Venture Capital for the Better
Venture Capital

As we approach the halfway mark in the year, we have seen venture capital change how investment is done
5 min read
8 Ways to Expand Your Home Business Without Leaving the House
Home Business

There are huge synergistic benefits to making all the small improvements that make sense.
6 min read
8 Companies Making Payment Handling Easy
Payments

As the use of paper checks grows increasingly archaic and inefficient, a fast-growing field of electronic payment options are battling for your business.
4 min read
Small Business Marketing Tips for 6 Industries
Marketing Strategies

If you work in any of the following professional fields, read on to improve your marketing techniques.
8 min read
8 Technology Trends Most Likely to Reach Widespread Adoption
Technology Innovation

Virtual reality, facial recognition technology and a new and improved Siri are just a few things to be on the lookout for throughout the year.
4 min read
5 Ways Your Restaurant Experience Will Change in 2016
Restaurants

Some of it is already happening: tablets replacing servers and ordering and prepaying for food with an app. Now it's time for restaurants to really embrace new technology.
6 min read
4 of Britain's Brightest Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing the Startup Landscape
Young Entrepreneurs

Take a look across the Pond to find a new crop of exciting young go-getters.
4 min read
8 Expenses Businesses Should Pass on to Customers
Billing

As a small-business owner, you not only deserve to be paid for your hard work, but your livelihood depends it.
6 min read
6 Offbeat College Degrees Perfect for Entrepreneurs
Business Education

If you think you have to get an MBA, the good news is, you're wrong.
4 min read
5 Ways to Keep Your Sales Teams Motivated This Summer
Ready for Anything

Set up a rhythm, send fewer emails and focus, believe it or not, on Feng shui.
4 min read
