President of PlatinumHD.tv & Subliminal Productions

Australian-born and bred, Duncan Schieb has what they call a true ``Australian Wanderlust.`` He was born in a small cattle town about seven hours drive northwest of Sydney, where as a 12-year old, he started calling live auctions for his father's cattle trading and real estate company. From that time, Duncan has traveled the world and lived in the UK, Hong Kong, across Australia and now in New York City and has called over 8,000 auctions of all kinds – from real estate to fine art, jewelry, autos and antiques, as well as hundreds of charity auctions.

Duncan moved to New York from Sydney in 2010. As luck would have it, he was cast as the auctioneer on Bravo TV's ``Clean House: New York`` and was bitten by the production bug. Duncan soon founded PlatinumHD USA has produced thousands of high-end real estate marketing videos, and has parlayed their expertise and stellar reputation to other verticals including the luxury space (super cars, helicopters, fashion brands), advertising and marketing agencies and non-profits. PlatinumHD USA has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orange County, Chicago and Boston. Duncan recently started Subliminal Productions which will service businesses, brands and concentrate on narrative and story driven content.

Duncan lives in New York City with his wife and their two little ones, Charlie and Matilda.